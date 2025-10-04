For today, mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70's inland, a little cooler by the beach towns. Winds light,
and variable. For this evening skies remain clear and temps dip into the lower 50's. Sunday continues the sunny trend with highs in the upper 70's and a mostly clear night with a low around 55. Monday will be sunny and warmer,
reaching a high near 80, with a mostly clear night and a low around 60. Tuesday will be mostly sunny again with a high near
79, but clouds will increase overnight, as does the chance of showers and a low around 65 degrees. Showers are likely on
Wednesday and Wednesday evening, as a cold front crosses Delmarva, highs near 73 and lows around 54. Chance of precipitation 60%
By Thursday, the skies will clear up again, with mostly sunny conditions and a high near 66. Friday arrives with the continued
below average trend, with highs in the upper 60's during the day and mid 40's in the evening.