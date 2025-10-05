Sunday Funday is here and so is the sunshine! For today, sunny skies with highs in the upper 70's inland, a little cooler
by the beach towns. Winds light, and variable. For this evening skies remain clear and temps dip into the upper 40's.
Monday will be sunny and warmer, reaching a high near 80, with a mostly clear night and a low around 60. Tuesday will be
mostly sunny again with a high near 79, but clouds will increase overnight, as does the chance of showers and a low around
65 degrees. Showers are likely on Wednesday and Wednesday evening, as a cold front crosses Delmarva, highs near 73 and
lows around 54. Chance of precipitation 70%. By Thursday, showers early give way to a mix of sun and clouds and a high
near 66. Friday arrives with the continued below average trend, with highs in the upper 60's during the day and mid 40's
in the evening. Saturday will be mostly sunny and high near 70.