Tonight, skies remain clear and temperatures dip into the low to mid 50's.
Monday will be sunny and warmer, reaching a high near 80, with a mostly clear night and a low around 60.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny again with a high near 79, but clouds will increase overnight, as does the chance of showers and a low around 65 degrees.
Showers are likely on Wednesday and Wednesday evening, as a cold front crosses Delmarva, highs near 73 and lows around 54. Chance of precipitation 70%.
By Thursday, showers early give way to a mix of sun and clouds and a high near 66.
Friday arrives with the continued below average trend, with highs in the upper 60's during the day and mid 40's in the evening.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and a high near 70.