Seeing some patchy fog to start the work week. For today sunny skies, with a high near 80 degrees and calm winds
shifting south in the afternoon. Monday night will be mostly clear with a low around 58. Tuesday will be mostly
sunny with a high near 78°F and increasing south winds, gusting up to 20 mph. Showers are likely late Tuesday night,
mainly after 2 a.m., with a low around 64 and a 60% chance of rain. Wednesday brings more widespread showers,
as a cold front crosses Delmarva with a high near 71 degrees and a 90% chance of rain. The rain clears by Wednesday night,
which will be mostly clear with a low in the upper 40's. Thursday will be sunny and cooler with high's in the mid 60's,
followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 47. Friday continues the mild trend with mostly sunny skies and a high
near 67, and a mostly cloudy night with a low around 54. Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 70 and a 30% chance
of showers at night, continuing into Sunday, which will be partly sunny with a high near 68.