We’re looking at a seasonably cooler and comfortable stretch of weather coming up, with just a few chances for showers
mid- to late-week. For this evening expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping to around 64 degrees.
Winds will be light out of the east at about 5 to 7 mph, bringing a mild and quiet night ahead. Sunday looks pleasant,
with partly sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees. East winds will kick up slightly to around 10 to 15 mph.
Overnight into Sunday night, skies remain partly cloudy, and we’ll cool down to the mid to upper 50's, with
winds calming down quite a bit. Monday continues the warming trend with mostly sunny skies and a highs in the upper 70's.
Winds will be light and variable in the morning, becoming southeasterly in the afternoon. Monday evening will see partly cloudy
skies with temperatures settling near 60 degrees. Tuesday, mostly sunny with a high near 82, the warmest day of the week.
Tuesday night, clouds start to build in again, with overnight lows in the mid 60's. Wednesday, we’re back to partly sunny
skies and a high near 79. Wednesday evening, we could see some showers moving in between 8pm and 2am, with a 30% chance of rain.
Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy with a low near 64 degrees. Thursday arrives with partly sunny skies and a high near 75,
followed by a mostly cloudy evening with lows near 60 degrees. Looking ahead to Friday, we’re keeping an eye on another
30% chance of showers, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 75.