Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.