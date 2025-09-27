Unsettled weather pattern persists through the weekend, with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms possible .
For today, mostly cloudy skies with showers and a chance of thunderstorms in early afternoon, with a high near 78 and
light east winds. For this evening showers and storms continue early, with showers continuing overnight;
rainfall amounts up to half an inch. Sunday starts with showers early, then mostly cloudy skies and
highs in the mid 70's. A slight chance of showers returns late Sunday night, with lows in the mid 60s.
Monday and Tuesday remain cloudy, with a chance of showers both days (30–40%) and highs in the mid-70s. Wednesday,
we start to see a change with partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures, with highs around 70 degrees and lows in
the mid-50s. Thursday we're going to keep our eyes on Imelda which could bring the chance of showers into the forecast.
For now, Friday looks mostly sunny and dry, with cooler highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.