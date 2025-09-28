For your Sunday Funday, showers and patchy fog early, followed by mostly cloudy skies with a high near 72. Winds out of NE
10 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy evening ahead with lows in the mid 60's and lighter northeast winds. Monday will be mostly
cloudy with a slight chance, about 20% of showers in the afternoon with winds kicking up out of the NE 10 to 15 mph.
Monday night brings another slight chance of showers, early with cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60's. Tuesday will be
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon and a high near 72 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy and
breezy night with a low around 66 degrees. Wednesday will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 68, and the night
will be partly cloudy and breezy with a low around 61. Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions with a
high near 65 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy, breezy night with lows hovering around 60. Friday will be mostly sunny
with a high near 65 and a partly cloudy night with a low near 61. Saturday looks mostly sunny with a high near 70.