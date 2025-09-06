Hot and humid conditions return Saturday with highs in the low 90s, and a chance of strong to severe storms developing late, especially inland and over the Maryland Lower Eastern Shore. Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the evening and into the night, with patchy fog possible after midnight. Temperatures cool down Sunday with mostly cloudy skies, a chance of early showers, and a high near 69°F. The weather turns more pleasant on Monday, bringing mostly sunny skies and seasonable highs around 75°F. Tuesday remains mostly cloudy with a chance of showers developing at night. Showers may continue into Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies, with highs holding steady in the mid 70s. Conditions improve by Thursday with partly sunny skies and a warmer high near 80°F. Friday rounds out the week with mostly sunny skies and a comfortable high near 75°F.

