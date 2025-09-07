Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&