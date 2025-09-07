Dreary conditions are expected to persist through much of Sunday as a cold front slowly moves offshore, allowing dry high pressure to build in behind it. Expect an autumn-like feel with mostly cloudy skies and a 50% chance of showers early in the day, with a high near 72°F and a north wind around 8 to 10 mph. By Sunday night, skies will begin to clear with a low around 55°F and calm winds becoming light from the north after midnight. Monday brings more pleasant weather, with mostly sunny skies and highs around 75°F, continuing the stretch of below-average temperatures. Tuesday remains mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers developing later in the evening and continuing into Wednesday, both days seeing highs in the mid 70s. Conditions improve by Thursday with partly sunny skies and a warmer high near 80°F. Friday looks comfortable with mostly sunny skies and highs around 75°F, and the weekend starts off on a sunny note Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.

Recommended for you