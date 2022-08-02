Forecast Updated on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a stray pop-up shower or storm not out of the question. Most of the area will be dry today. Highs: 88-94. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 72-77. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 88-94. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 72-78. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 88-98. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms likely. Highs: 90-95. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
We begin to crank up the heat and humidity over the next few days as the warm front has now pushed to the north and will allow for this warmer air to continue to push into the region. Highs today will climb up into the low 90s for many of us with lots of sunshine. I can’t rule out the possibility of a pop-up shower / storm, but most of us will remain dry. The Bermuda high settles into control tonight into tomorrow and temperatures will jump even hotter on Wednesday with highs climbing up into the low and mid 90s with ample sunshine.
The Bermuda high will slowly break down and slide east on Thursday and Friday and allow for a cold front to approach us from the north and west. I have pulled our chances for showers and storms out of Thursday’s forecast at this point as the front looks to be far enough north and west to keep the trigger away from the region. Friday’s storm chances go way up into the afternoon and evening hours. Something to keep in mind as I think we may have to deal with some stronger storms and possible severe weather on Friday from these storms.
There has been a little bit of a shift for the weekend forecast. I have put a chance for some storms into Saturday’s forecast based on the idea that the front will wash out as it arrives on Saturday. I still think I may be pulling this chance out of the forecast later this week, but right now I want to put it in the cards for those making plans for Saturday evening. Sunday will be a better day as the front will be completely gone and the Bermuda high will shift back west to control the weather forecast. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday get back into the low and mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday.
Another chance for showers and storms arrives with a stronger cold front on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.