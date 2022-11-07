Forecast Updated on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy later. Highs: 72-81. Winds: W-NE 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 42-56. Winds: NE-E 15-35+ mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 55-61. Winds: NE-E 20-40+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 38-55. Winds: E 15-40+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 56-63. Winds: E 15-40+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: S 10-25+ mph.
We have a frontal boundary moving across Delmarva throughout the day today that will break this very warm spell of weather we have all enjoyed over the weekend. As the wind begins to shift throughout the day, the breeze will start to increase later this afternoon as we wake up to some clouds overspreading the area with this dry cold front. Temperatures should still soar into the 70s and some low 80s later today with our temperatures this morning in the 60s to low 70s. As high pressure slides into control of the forecast, the wind begins to shift out the north and northeast and will start to crank with wind gusts by the morning hours as high as 30-40+ mph.
This high pressure will take its time to drop into the area and as we get stuck in the outer ring of the high, the wind will be a problem on Election day and on Wednesday with wind gusts possible to 40+ mph for all of Delmarva. We could even see higher wind gusts over 50+ mph at our beach towns on Tuesday. This strong wind will pull cooler air off the Atlantic and keep our temperatures right where they should be in mid-November with highs in the 50s and low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Once the wind turns southeast and south on Thursday, our temperatures jump back well above average to finish off the workweek.
Our weekend forecast will be determined with what happens with a developing tropical low to our south off the coast of the southeast US. Indications are that this will form into a tropical system by the time we get to Wednesday evening or Thursday and this storm will be directed by the high over us into the coast by Thursday evening. As the storm gets pushed back to the north, the remnants rain will be pulled into our area by the time we get to Friday evening and we will see moderate to heavy rain chances for Friday night into most of Saturday.
As the system departs, a blast of real Arctic air arrives for early next week as temperatures drop well below average as highs Monday and Tuesday next week struggle to reach 50 degrees with morning temperatures below freezing.