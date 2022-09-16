Forecast Updated on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 58-68. Winds: NE-E 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 62-72. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
A very quiet weather pattern sets up across Delmarva as high pressure takes control for the rest of the workweek and for the weekend. The wrap up of the workweek is a fantastic one! Coming off a cool and comfortable morning, high temperatures again climb up into the 70s and 80s on this Friday. The wind starts to turn more off the Atlantic and this will start the push of higher humidity levels as we move into the weekend.
As the high eventually starts to slide off the coast, warmer air will start to move in and lead to temperatures with highs in the mid and upper 80s by Sunday and Monday. This will also begin to drive up the humidity and make things start to feel a bit more uncomfortable by the weekend as well. There are indications that this ridge of high pressure may break down enough that a weak front could bring a chance of a shower or storm into the forecast early next week. At this point, I am going to keep things on the dry side for now with indications that the heat will really build back with highs near 90 degrees by the middle of next week. A chance of a few showers and storms do actually enter the forecast by next Thursday afternoon and evening.
Also, we will have to monitor Fiona in the Atlantic. I say this because there are some indications that this storm will pass by close enough heading into next weekend that the wind may pick up a bit and the open waters of the Atlantic will be very rough with high seas and massive waves at our beach towns.