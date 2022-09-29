Forecast Updated on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and turning breezy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers possible by morning. Windy. Lows: 62-67. Winds: NE-E 15-25+ mph.
Friday: Cloudy with periods of rain, some of this rain heavy at times by the afternoon and evening. Windy. Highs: 65-71. Winds: NE-E 15-40+ mph.
Friday Night: Rain continues, heavy at times. Windy. Lows: 62-68. Winds: NE-E 15-35+ mph.
Saturday: Periods of rain and showers continue throughout the day. Rain will be heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 65-70. Winds: NE-E 15-35+ mph.
Sunday: Lingering showers possible throughout the day. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, dreary, and windy. Highs: 64-68. Winds: NE-E 15-30+ mph.
Ian continues to move across Florida this morning and will eventually begin to turn to the north and northwest over the next few days. The high to our north continues to play blocker and will hold for as long as it can in the area. We will continue to see the clouds overspread the area throughout the day today as the storm continues to move to the north. It will be partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon with temperatures cooler as the wind begins to turn in off the Atlantic. Highs will reach the 60s to around 70 degrees and the wind could gusts over 30+ mph later today.
Ian will make a second landfall sometime later tonight along the coast of Georgia or South Carolina as it continues to move north and then north and west over the next few days. The center of the storm will be over the Carolina’s by Saturday morning. The rain chances arrive here during the day on Friday. This is a shift from yesterday when it looked like most of the rain would fall on Saturday and Saturday night. It now looks like it will be wetter by the evening hours of Friday. Once the rain starts, it will be on and off and heavy at times throughout the weekend and this storm looks like it may linger with rain chances into early next week. The bigger story is the fact that we will have the drought busting rain we have been waiting for, and for some, praying for the last couple of months. On average, we should see 0.75 - 1.50+ inches of rain each day for a few days. So, when you do the math….let’s say between 2.5 - 6+ inches of rain could be possible by the time it leaves on Tuesday evening.
We could see some wind gusts as high as 30 to 40…maybe even as high as 50 mph, especially on our beach towns throughout the weekend. The pressure difference between the high to our north and east and the storm to our south and west will produce the wind. The continuous wind will cause issues along our beach towns with the possibility of some beach erosion and this will also cause tidal flooding concerns over a few high tide cycles. Something to keep in mind throughout the weekend.
Good news is that once the storm leaves…high pressure takes control of the forecast through late next week.