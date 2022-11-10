Forecast Updated on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy by the evening hours. Highs: 65-72. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain showers arriving by daybreak. Turning breezy. Lows: 57-64. Winds: SE-S 5-25+ mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with tropical showers throughout the day. A steady rain chance arrives overnight. Windy. Highs: 68-75. Winds: S 15-40+ mph.
Friday Night: Rain chance continues the first half of the overnight. Indications are that the rain showers should taper off by morning. Windy. Lows: 66-72. Winds: S-SW 15-40+ mph.
Saturday: A few showers may linger very early in the day. Otherwise, it turns partly to mostly sunny by the afternoon hours. Windy. Highs: 62-68…temperatures fall in the afternoon. Winds: SW-NW 15-40+ mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
The high pressure that has been in control of the forecast is going to become the steering current for Nicole as the storm has now made landfall along the coast of Florida overnight. As we work throughout the day, the storm will start to make the turn to the north and then to the northeast throughout the day and we will start to feel the effects of this storm by Friday morning. The remnants of this storm will bring rain into our area throughout the day on Friday and we will see moderate to heavy rain chances for Friday evening and Friday night. The majority of the models now try to clear the storm out of here by early on Saturday morning. As we work throughout the day on Saturday, conditions will start to improve.
It will be windy the next few days as the storm itself will bring windy conditions for Friday and Saturday. We could see some wind gusts over 40+ mph throughout the day on Friday and into Friday night. As an Arctic front pushes across Delmarva on Saturday to assist Nicole out to sea, the wind direction will change for Sunday and pull in much colder air for early next week. We could be dealing with wind gusts between 30-40 mph on Sunday as the temperatures are held well below average. Highs Monday and Tuesday next week struggle to reach 50 degrees with morning temperatures below freezing.
Another system will form to our south and west on Monday and will make a quick move into our area bringing rain chances into the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday next week.