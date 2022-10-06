Forecast Updated on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-76. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 52-58. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. A slim chance of a shower is possible late in the day, but most folks will be dry. Breezy late in the day. Highs: 72-79. Winds: SW-NW 5-25+ mph.
Friday Night: Turning mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: 42-49. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. Breezy very early. Highs: 58-64. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 60-66. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
High pressure takes control of the forecast and will settle in and dominate our forecast through the middle of next week. We will see a slight warming for the end of the work week as temperatures jump into the 70s today and tomorrow as the wind turns out of the south and west for a brief period of time. A cold front with very little moisture will push through the region Friday night with a few extra clouds and maybe a stray shower overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. The wind shift overnight will also usher in much colder air from Canada and knock temperatures back a few degrees for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday only reach in the mid 60s both days with lots of sunshine.
High pressure remains in control of the forecast for most of next week. This will allow us to dry out and warm up by Tuesday and Wednesday. A chance for some rain showers arrives for late week. At this point, I think those shower chances will mainly be for Thursday night into early on Friday, so both days will be dry. This forecast is so far out…we should take it with a grain of salt.