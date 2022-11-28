Forecast Updated on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 4:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy! Highs: 53-59. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 30-38. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 52-57. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Turning mostly cloudy and windy. Showers possible by morning. Lows: 39-45. Winds: S-SE 10-25+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. Windy. Highs: 60-66. Winds: S 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 39-43. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
It will be a windy start to our workweek as much colder air rushes into the region behind the cold front that brought all that rain across Delmarva on Sunday. We could see some wind gusts this afternoon between 25-35 mph which will keep temperatures down this afternoon. I still expect us to climb up into the mid and upper 50s, but the wind will have a brisk feeling to it as temperatures tumble back into the 20s and 30s overnight.
High pressure is in control of the forecast on Tuesday, but it is short lived as another storm system builds in the southern plains and the southeast today. This storm arrives on Wednesday with a chance of rain and the possibility of a few thunderstorms as well. The air ahead of this storm will turn very warm and humid thanks to a strong southwest wind that builds on Tuesday night. This will drive temperatures into the 60s. We could see some wind gusts on Tuesday evening and Tuesday night over 35+ mph and that wind will be strong on Wednesday as the wind turns out of the north and west.
A much colder air mass arrives for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s and low 50s as high pressure is in control of our weather for a couple of days. Another strong cold front arrives over the weekend with scattered showers and a few storms on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening with windy conditions ahead of the front. Another system looks to bring rain chances for early next week.