Sunday Funday is here with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures near 60 degrees and light north winds. For this evening
skies remain partly cloudy with lows around 42. Sunny skies to start the work week with a high near 60 degrees and
a light north breeze. Clouds increase Monday afternoon into the evening hours bringing the chance of showers late.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high in the upper 50s and a chance of afternoon showers, continuing
into Tuesday evening through the early morning hours. Wednesday we start off partly sunny with another chance of showers
in the afternoon and evening, highs in the mid 50s, strong winds out of the North gusting up to 40mph.
Showers remain in the forecast Thursday, especially in the morning, with a high in the lower 60s. Rain tapers off
Thursday night and temps dip into the lower 40s. Halloween is looking to be mostly sunny skies and a high near 58,
followed by a mostly clear and cool evening with lows in upper 30s. Saturday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week
with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.