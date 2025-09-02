Below-average temperatures continue across Delmarva this morning, so it's a good idea to grab a jacket if you're heading to the bus stop, with most areas starting the day in the lower 50s. For today, expect partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. This evening will remain partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 56 degrees. Winds will shift to the southeast at about 5 mph before becoming calm overnight.
Wednesday brings mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s, nearing 80 degrees. Thursday continues the pleasant stretch of weather with another beautiful day featuring mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. By Thursday evening, there's a slight 30% chance of showers, otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with lows around 65. On Friday, a chance of showers early in the day gives way to mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees. That evening, clouds will linger with temperatures falling into the low to mid-60s. Saturday looks sunny and warm, with a high near 83. Another chance of showers returns Saturday evening, but conditions will otherwise be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high near 78, and the evening will stay partly cloudy with temperatures around 55 degrees. Looking ahead to Monday, expect sunshine early with the possibility of a late-day shower and highs around 77 degrees.