Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows: 55-60° Winds: NW Light
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs: 70-74° Winds: SE 6 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Lows: 56-61° Winds: E Light
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 73-75° Lows: 56-61° Winds: S 5-9 mph
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 67-69° Lows: 53-56°
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs: 60-63° Lows: 48-50°
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs: 59-64° Lows: 47-56°
Sunday: Partly Sunny. A chance of showers. Highs: 62-66° Lows: 47-57°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Monday evening Delmarva! We saw yet another gloomy day with light misty precipitation to start our new workweek. In some areas, much of the heavier precipitation is out to sea. The coastal low is still slowly shifting north. Don’t put the rain great away just yet as there will be a slight change of showers once again along the coast tomorrow before a drier weather pattern settles in the area. Tonight expect cloudy skies and a light drizzle as temperatures fall to the mid to upper 50s overnight.
Tuesday we will still see a considerable amount of clouds with a low chance of rain trough out the day. Temperatures will make their way from the 50s to the upper 60s to low 70s, slightly warmer than the days before. Tuesday evening will mostly cloudy as most of the precipitation will be over. Temperatures will fall to the mid-50s.
A front will begin to develop over the Great Lakes region and as it tracks eastward we will see a front pass through and give us slightly cooler temperatures for the end of the workweek and into the weekend. High temperatures will go for the low 70s to the mid to upper 60s by the weekend.
The average temperature for late October is 66 degrees for a high and a low of 45 degrees.