Today: Rain. Snow likely in the afternoon. Highs: 50-57 Winds: NW 24-29 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Low: 20-23° Winds: NW 18-25 mph
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 38-41° Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows: 32-34° Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 54-59° Lows: 32-34°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 61-64° Lows: 41-43°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 56-64° Lows: 42-46°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs: 51-67° Lows: 43-46°
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs: 67-73° Lows: 46-47°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Saturday Delmarva! We are going to start our weekend with a strong cold front moving through the area giving us quite a bit of active weather throughout our day. This morning we are going to start with mild temperatures and rain but by the afternoon our temperatures are going to fall with a chance of snow. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s just as many of us on Delmarva are starting to wake up. During the morning hours, we will start seeing the heaviest rainfall as well. A few rumbles of thunder can not be ruled out before we start seeing the transition from rain to snow by the afternoon. Winds throughout the majority of the day will be sustained around 24 to 30 mph and the wind gust could exceed 40 mph at times. By the afternoon temperatures would have dropped to the mid to upper 30s as they continue to fall below freezing in the evening. The front will clear out by the later evening hours leaving behind frigid temperatures and breezy conditions into Sunday morning. Forecasted rainfall total can exceed one inch in some areas and snow totals will be no more than half an inch across the area.
Sunday will be a sunnier day but it will still be breezy and cold. Temperatures Sunday morning will start in the low 20s under mostly clear skies. These below-freezing temperatures overnight could cause a few slick spots on the roadways. By the afternoon we will be under sunny skies with temperatures making it to the low 40s as the afternoon high. Winds can gust upwards of 20 mph at times, sustained at around 15 mph. By the evening temperatures will drop to the low 30s with clear skies.
The start of the work week will be sunny and starting a slight warming trend. We could make it to around the 70s on Friday which is above average for this time of year.
The average temperature for early March is 54 degrees for a high and a low of 34 degrees.