Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Windy with rain and snow this morning. Then mainly snow showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 42F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Hard freeze expected. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.