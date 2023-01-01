Today: Mostly sunny. Lows: 55-58° Winds: W 6-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 38-45° Winds: Calm
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 59-61° Lows: 38-45° Winds: SW 5-7 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 42-51°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 60-66° Lows: 42-51°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers. Highs: 66-70° Lows: 54-60°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 55-59° Lows: 29-40°
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-57° Lows: 33-36°
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 42-45° Lows: 27-33°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Happy New Year Delmarva! Patchy fog can be seen across much of the area. The foggy conditions will stick around longer for those in southern Delmarva. Aside from the fog, the first day of 2023 looks to be quite pleasant. Once fog lifts, dry conditions, and sunny skies will make for a beautiful day to get out and enjoy. Temperatures will rise to the upper 50s by the afternoon. Have a happy and safe New Year! Sunday night will be under partly cloudy skies.
The start of the work week for some will still be on the warm side. Expect sunny skies and temperatures rising from the upper 30s to the low 60s by the afternoon. But the warm temperatures will only continue for the next few days with afternoon highs on Wednesday flirting with the 70s. Now Wednesday does hold our next chance of rain as another cold front approach. This could front will drop temperatures to the low to mid-40s by the end of the week.
The average temperature for early January is 47 degrees for a high and a low of 29 degrees.