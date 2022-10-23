Tonight: Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy fog is possible. Lows: 50-59° Wind: N 6-8 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 68-71° Winds: N 6-8 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 52-60° Winds: Light and variable
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 73-74° Lows: 52-60°
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs: 73-75° Lows: 54-65°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-73° Lows: 54-61°
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs: 62-66° Lows: 51-56°
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 62-66° Lows: 51-56°
Sunday: Partly Sunny. Highs: 60-66° Lows: 51-56°
Forecast Discussion:
Good Sunday evening Delmarva! Well, the coastal low is slowly making its way up the Atlantic Coast. The low is close enough for us to have a cloudy day with periods of drizzles and moderate rainfall. Rain totals of around half an inch for the majority of Delmarva, but there are localized areas that saw totals closer to an inch. This evening temperature will fall to the mid to upper 50s. And cloudy skies will continue overnight and into Monday.
Monday will stay on a cloudy note with low temperatures for Monday in the mid-50s. By the afternoon, the temperature will reach the mid to upper 60s while remaining under mostly cloudy skies. Monday evening will see temperatures fall to the low to mid-50s overnight. And because of the slow journey of the coast, the low pressure could still give us a stay shower into Monday evening and Tuesday.
Tuesday we will still see a considerable amount of clouds with a low chance of rain early. Temperatures will make their way from the 50s to the upper 60s to low 70s. Tuesday will start a relativity drier and warmer weather pattern through the midweek.
A front will begin to develop over the Great Lakes region and as it tracks eastward we will see a front pass through and give us slightly cooler temperatures for the end of the workweek and into the weekend. High temperatures will go for the low 70s to the mid to upper 60s by the weekend.
The average temperature for late October is 67 degrees for a high and a low of 45 degrees.