Forecast Updated on Monday, March 9, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 67-75 (50-60 at the beach). Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with some fog at dawn. Lows: 47-54. Winds: SE-S 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 73-80. (55-65 at the beach). Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 57-64. Winds: S-SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75-82 (55-65 at the beach). Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. Turning windy. Highs: 65-75. Winds: SW-NW 10-30+ mph.
The warmer flow from the south and southwest continues to start the workweek this week and will keep the warmer temperatures we got to enjoy on the weekend. Starting with today as we will see sunshine once the fog lifts that has settled overnight to allow temperatures to spike into the 70s inland. With the wind coming in off the Atlantic, granted very light, will keep the beach towns in the 50s for much of the day (it’s amazing how different it will be just a couple miles inland). Expect that fog and low cloud to settle in once again as we head into the overnight into early on Tuesday morning…especially closer to the beach.
Tuesday and Wednesday is when we see the temperatures spike as the wind turns out of the south and southwest with temperatures well into the 70s and even a few of us climbing up into the 80s. If we reach the 80s…it will be across parts of Sussex county (those places where you are equidistant from any of the bodies of water that surround the peninsula). A better chance of seeing 80 degrees comes on Wednesday then on Tuesday as the wind starts to pick up out of the southwest on Wednesday evening and Wednesday night.
Thursday comes the drastic change in the weather as a big and strong cold front arrives with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day. Some of these thunderstorms could pack a punch with strong gusty winds and even some hail not out of the question with how cold the airmass behind this front will be coming in from the northwest. Another wave of energy comes in with extra clouds and maybe even a few flurries or very stray showers on Friday brings another re-enforcing shot of cooler air for the weekend.
The weekend forecast actually looks pretty good at the moment…just not super warm that will spoil us this week. Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday (it could be cooler at the beach) with the wind out of the north. It looks to warm up on Sunday with highs into the 60s.
Watching early next week for a possible storm that looks…interesting….I’ll leave it at that for now.