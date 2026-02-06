Forecast Updated on Friday, February 6, 2026, at 4:00 am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of some snow showers / light snow in the evening hours. A very light accumulation of snow is possible. Highs: 30-37. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light snow / snow showers possible throughout the night. Lows: 12-22. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph. Wind chill values below zero.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and blustery. Highs: 16-23. Winds: NW 20-50+ mph. Wind chill values zero or below.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and blustery. Lows: 5-12. Winds: NW 20-40+ mph. Wind chill values: -10 to -20 possible.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible. Windy. Highs: 20-26. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph. Wind chill values at or below zero.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs: 28-36. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Overall, today is not too bad here on Delmarva with the clouds steadily increasing throughout the day. Temperature should climb up into the 30s for highs with not much wind to speak of this afternoon. Take advantage of the lack of wind and warmer temperatures today as we await the Arctic blast to arrive.
A front will approach us from Canada and bring with it just enough moisture that we could see some snow showers or even a period of light snow for this evening and tonight. The accumulation we could see would be very light, in the neighborhood of a dusting to maybe an inch of snow if the system overperforms. The front clears us by Saturday morning and will bring the frozen hammer with it as temperatures drastically drop early on Saturday morning.
The bigger story is this next blast of Arctic air for the weekend with temperatures again struggling into the 10s and 20s for highs for Saturday and Sunday. I want to make a note that the wind will be howling all day Saturday into early Sunday. We will see wind gusts on Saturday over 50+ mph and on Sunday over 35-40+ mph. The wind chill on Saturday will struggle to be at zero with most of us having wind chill values below zero. Sunday morning will have air temperatures in the single digits, but that wind will make it feel like it is anywhere between -10 and -20. Things get a tiny bit better for Sunday afternoon, but I still expect to see wind chill values struggle above zero on Sunday. Keep that in mind as you make plans for activities over the weekend. Another little clipper looks to push across Delmarva late Sunday evening with some extra clouds and maybe even a few flurries possible…
Temperatures will slowly begin to rebound again next week as a shift in the upper air pattern should allow for warmer air to surge into the region. We could have highs in the 40s and 50s by Wednesday and Thursday with the chance of some rain showers by Wednesday.