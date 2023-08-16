Forecast Updated on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. A stray pop-up shower is possible, but most of us will be dry. Highs: 84-90. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. A stray pop-up shower is possible, but most of us will be dry. Lows: 67-74. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with the chance of a few showers / storms late in the day. Highs: 84-90. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Showers / storms possible on and off throughout the night. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 68-76. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday: A stray shower / storm possible early in the day. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 83-89. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Sunny and very comfortable. Highs: 80-86. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
The cold front that moved across Delmarva overnight will stall out just to our south and will be a factor in our weather forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. At the moment, I will keep us dry on Wednesday with a touch cooler air in place with just some extra clouds around the area. With the proximity of the front, I can’t even rule out a stray shower or two sneaking across Delmarva. A better chance of a few showers and storms enter the forecast on Thursday as the front to our south will move a little north as it starts to interact with another boundary moving in from the north and west. The chance of showers and storms will go up on Thursday evening and Thursday night as the front clears Delmarva and starts to dry us out on Friday.
A treat of a weekend forecast is ahead of us. A massive ridge of high pressure settles right over the top of us. Highs will be pushed into the 80s by the weekend with sunshine throughout the period. Morning temperatures over the weekend will be comfortably cool in the 50s and 60s on both Saturday and Sunday morning.
A chance of a few showers and storms looks to be possible as we head into Monday as this high pressure readjusts to our west to remain in control of the forecast through much of next week. Highs much of next week will fluctuate between the 80s and 90s and could bring an unsettled weather pattern to the area if the high settles too far to our west.