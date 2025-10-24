DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: *Frost Advisory* Clear and chilly. Areas of frost expected by sunrise. Lows in the mid 30s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs around 60°F.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60°F.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 66°F. Normal low: 45°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
We have a pleasantly cool fall-like weekend in store for Delmarva.
Friday night, skies will turn clear and with calm winds areas of frost are likely by sunrise Saturday. A *Frost Advisory* has been posted for all of Delmarva (except for the beaches and Accomack County).
An upper trough will set up over eastern Canada this weekend, and a few weak disturbances traveling around the south side of the trough will keep some clouds in the forecast for the weekend, but outdoor activities will be just fine!
On Saturday, we'll have a mix of clouds and sun, with skies turning mostly cloudy by Sunday. Really, the weather headline for this weekend will be cool temperatures, with afternoon highs being kept down around 60°F thanks to the combination of clouds and a northwest breeze.
Then we look ahead to next week, which is shaping up to be unsettled, but there is a lot of uncertainty in this forecast thanks to some pretty wide disagreement in our forecast guidance.
A couple of areas of low pressure are expected to develop over the Deep South. Some guidance is taking these lows up the East Coast, forming a coastal storm that could bring rain and wind in the Tuesday-Thursday timeframe. Other guidance is keeping the lows far enough off shore that rain would be minimal, although it could be breezy. Either way, it will be chilly, with afternoon highs not getting out of the 50s with cloudy skies. Folks should be prepared for gusty winds and rain showers; right now I'm thinking the greatest threat for rain and wind would be Wednesday into Thursday, with greatest threats at the coast from northeasterly winds. Watch this space for updates in the coming days.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for October 31- November 6.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Melissa" has formed in the central Caribbean. It is forecast to become a hurricane by early Saturday, and possible a major hurricane later in the weekend as it slowly moves toward Jamaica. Heavy rain, flooding, and gusty winds are possible over parts of Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba. Jamaica could feel the brunt of the storm early next week. One of the main hazards will be the fact that weak steering currents mean "Melissa" will only move slowly, so flooding rain and damaging winds could be a threat for several days in the aforementioned areas. Current forecast guidance is leaning toward turning the storm to the northeast next week and out into the Atlantic. There are no direct threats to Delmarva at this time, although high surf at the coast could be a problem later next week depending on the exact track of the storm.
There are no other areas of development interest in the tropical Atlantic.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.