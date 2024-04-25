Forecast updated on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A Canadian high pressure system brought a strong NE wind to the area today and this allowed a deep layer of cool marine air to move across all of Delmarva. Skies will clear tomorrow but it will stay on the cool side with an onshore wind into Saturday. Clouds may develop Saturday as a milder air flow begins to develop.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy, to mostly clear and chilly. Low 37-38°. Beaches 45°. Wind: E 3-11 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy early then sunny PM. High 58-59°. Beaches 55°. Wind: E 5-12 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, then clear and chilly. Low 42°. Beaches 46°. Wind: E 1-7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool. High 61°. Beaches 55°. Wind: SE 7-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for colder temps. tonight with clearing skies. A Frost Advisory is posted for much of Delmarva away from the water. Look for lows near 36-38° inland and 49° on the beaches. Some protected areas may see morning lows near 35 degrees!
Friday will be partly cloudy to clear. An onshore wind will continue, and it will be cool. Winds will be east at 5-11 mph in the afternoon with PM temps. near 58-60 degrees inland, and in the mid 50's on the beaches. Friday night will be mainly clear inland and partly cloudy on the coast. It will still be chilly with lows near 42 degrees by daybreak Saturday.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy and just a little milder. A southeast wind will develop in the afternoon, and reach 12-16 mph. Look for PM temps. near 58-60 degrees inland, and in the mid 50's on the beaches. Saturday night will be mainly clear inland and partly cloudy on the coast. It will still be milder with lows near 51 degrees by daybreak Sunday.
In the long-range: Sunday looks sunny, and milder as temps. reach the mid 70's with some thin high clouds. We will see high temps. in the low 80's Monday and Tuesday of next week with sunshine. Some showers are possible Tuesday evening. Wednesday looks mild as well with temps. near 80 degrees..
The average low for today is 47° and the high is 69°.