Forecast updated on Wednesday, March 15 2023, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A deep low-pressure system in the Atlantic will weaken and move east tonight. Frost is possible in protected areas tonight due to light winds and dry, chilly air over the area. Winds will turn to the SW on Thursday with milder air returning to Delmarva ahead of another cold front.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cold. Not as windy. Low 31-32°. Winds: NW 6-12 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Milder PM with a few thin high clouds.. High 59°. Wind: SW 9-17 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Low 42-44°. Winds: S 6-14 mph.
Friday: Increasing high clouds PM, windy and warmer. Showers developing after dark. High 65-66°. Wind: SW 14-28 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be clear, breezy, and cold, with winds diminishing. Look for lows near freezing to just above by sunrise.
Thursday will start cold, but we will see sunshine and a SW wind will allow temps. To jump back into the mid to upper 50's by later in the afternoon. Winds will gust to 17 mph during the day. We may see a few high clouds as well, by Thursday afternoon. It will not be as cold Thursday night with a south breeze and lows in the mid 40's, as milder air returns.
Friday will bring increasing high clouds ahead of a cold front and we will see showers in the evening. Rain will increase across the area early Saturday. It will turn milder Friday, with a nice SW breeze during the afternoon hours.
In the longer range: The rain will end Saturday morning, and skies will clear, but it will be windy and cooler with temps. reaching the low to mid 50's behind a cold front. Sunday looks cold and windy with highest temps. near 44-45°. Monday looks dry and cool, with a good freeze early then temp. near 50° in the afternoon. Tuesday looks mostly sunny, and temps. will reach the mid 50's. Wednesday looks dry as well with afternoon temps. near 53 degrees which is just slightly below the average for mid March.
The average low for early March is 35°, with a high temp. of 55°.