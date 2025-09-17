Forecast Updated on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: On and off showers and drizzle linger all day long. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and windy early in the day. Highs: 65-74. Winds: E 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Showers begin to taper off. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 60-68. Winds: E-N 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Early morning showers linger with gradual clearing all day long. Highs: 70-80. Winds: N-NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 58-67. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-79. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
The wind that we contended with for much of the day on Tuesday will start to fade away on this Wednesday as the area of low pressure begins to fall apart as it has moved inland. Still, some wind gusts to 30+ mph are possible throughout the day. The steadier and heavier rain we have been contending with will start to taper off, but pockets of drizzle and light showers are going to be possible throughout the day. Even a few rumbles of thunder are going to be possible later today. It will still be a dreary and gray day with temperatures for most holding in the 60s and low 70s. If we were to see a break in the clouds from time to time, it could spike a few neighborhoods into the mid 70s later this afternoon.
As the rain chances begin to diminish early on Thursday, we will have picked up on average somewhere between 1-3” of rain across the region with locally heavier amounts the farther south you go on Delmarva. The wind will continue to settle down, but we could still see a bit of a coastal flooding issue for this morning’s high tide cycle…but, as the low falls apart and departs…things will begin to normalize and the coastal flood threat should begin to mitigate. Friday looks to be a fantastic day with sunshine and temperatures will spike up into the mid and upper 80s. A back door cold front will bring a wind shift and a few extra clouds by Friday evening and Friday night.
The good news is that we dry things out heading into the weekend with cooler and more comfortable temperatures as highs only climb into the mid 70s for highs with lots of sunshine and lower humidity values by the weekend. We will be relatively dry for much of next week with extra clouds from time to time with the wind in off the Atlantic (things never seem to change). Watching another cold front that should bring the chance of a few storms late in the week next week…looking like a Thursday evening chance at this point at the 9-10 day time frame.