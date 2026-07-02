Forecast Updated on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs: 96-102 (80-90 Beach). Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph. Feels Like Temperatures: 102-112.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 75-82. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and extreme heat with humidity. Highs: 98-104 (80-94 Beach). Winds: SW-W 5-20+ mph. Feels Like Temperatures: 108-118.
Friday Night: A spotty storm is possible in the evening hours, otherwise it will be mostly clear by morning. Lows: 75-82. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with extreme heat and humidity. The chance of a couple thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 96-102 (80-90 Beach). Winds: SW 10-20+ mph. Feels Like Temperatures: 106-116.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with chances of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could pack a punch. Highs: 90-100 (80-90 Beach). SW 10-30+ mph. Feels Like Temperatures: 100-110.
The sexy term the national media has latched onto is the “Heat Dome” will establish across the eastern third of the US over the coming days and will build to us having the hottest day of the year across Delmarva by later this week and into the start of the long holiday weekend. We are waking up to a stray shower or storm very early this morning…this will fade quickly once the sun comes out and we start to dry the atmosphere. On top of that, it already feels like we are sitting in the pressure cooker and it will make things that much worse with regards to our bodies trying to regulate. Thursday will see temperatures for most into the 90s and 100s with heat index values will go over 110 in some places. The sunshine will be around as we cap the atmosphere and limit any development of storms today and tonight.
Friday will be the hottest day of the year. Barring a subtle wind shift between now and then, we are projecting most of us into the low to mid 100s (101-108) for an air temperature with heat index values approaching 120 in some areas. Even at the beach, we are expecting temperatures to climb into the 90s…if not reach 100 in our northern beach towns (Lewes, Rehoboth, Dewey). There are hints that we might need to be on the look out for the chance of a pop-up storm on Friday evening and night on the sea breeze. Something we might need to watch.
The 4th of July is still looking very hot with highs into the 90s and 100s across Delmarva. Mother Nature may finally have enough juice with her to fire up some of her own fireworks by Saturday as a cold front will be slowly approaching from the west and could trigger off a few showers and storms. More chances for showers and storms will be around by Sunday and Monday and will break this monster ridge down finally to bring relief for the middle of next week.