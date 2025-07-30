DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly clear and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Isolated flooding possible. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
Wednesday will mark the last day of unseasonable heat for a while as an approaching cold front will bring much cooler temperatures later in the week.
Ahead of that front, though, light southerly and southwesterly winds will keep upward pressure on humidity, making for yet another muggy overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
The front approaches Thursday. We'll likely see some sun early on Thursday, but clouds will be on the increase through the lunch hour, with showers and thunderstorms arriving on Delmarva by late afternoon or early evening. The main threat with the storms will be from damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning. Some of the storms could also produce locally heavy rainfall.
All of Delmarva is under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for flooding on Thursday. This means that there is a 15 percent chance of flooding happening within 25 miles of any given point. There is also a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather on the Maryland Midshore and in Delaware, where damaging wind gusts are most likely.
As the front sinks farther south, showers and thunderstorms will continue into Friday before ending during the afternoon.
We'll notice a big change in temperatures by Friday afternoon as a cooler and drier high pressure ridge builds in from the north.
That will set us up for a delightful weekend! Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80°F! The only issue we may have to deal with Saturday will be some gusty northeast winds from the pressure gradient formed by the incoming high and departing front.
Conditions should remain comfortable with calmer winds on Sunday.
With high pressure in charge for a while, we'll keep the weather on the cooler side with sunshine through the middle of next week before rain chances return late next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for August 6 - August 12.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.