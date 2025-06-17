Forecast Updated on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of an evening shower / storm. Most folks will be dry. Highs: 77-83. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: A few showers / storms are possible early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with some fog settling by morning. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid! A few evening showers and storms are possible. Highs: 87-94. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: A shower or storm possible early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy by morning with some fog possible in areas. Lows: 73-78. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with evening showers and storms possible. Some of these storms will pack a punch. Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 84-89. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
Watching a few showers on the other side of the bay as we wake up this morning. We will see if these showers make it across the bay or fade before they arrive here on Delmarva. Once we get through the morning and the low cloud and fog lifts, we will see some sunshine that pops our temperatures into the 70s and 80s this afternoon. As the sun breaks out, this will add some instability to the air as a few storms form on the other side of the bay. A few of those storms should hold together and arrive this evening with the chance of a shower or a storm. Most folks will be dry today, but we can’t rule it out later this evening. Watch for more low clouds and fog to settle as we head into Wednesday morning.
Another day where we can’t rule out a shower or a storm arrives on Wednesday. For most folks, it will be a mainly dry day as high pressure takes control for the day with highs soaring into the 80s and 90s. A better chance for a few showers and storms arrives with a front on Thursday into the evening hours. Some of those storms could pack a punch as temperatures again are expected to be into the 80s and 90s for highs.
The front will cool us off a smidge for the start of the weekend with highs in the 80s for Friday and Saturday before the big heat builds into next week. Highs are expected to climb into the 90s for most starting on Sunday and continue to be in the 90s for much of next week as a death ridge establishes over a good chunk of the US. We could even flirt with 100 degrees in a couple neighborhoods and for sure will register it on many car and business thermometers on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.