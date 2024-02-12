Forecast Updated on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy most of the day with a chance of rain showers arriving by the evening hours. Highs: 44-52. Breezy late. Winds: E-NE 5-20 mph.
Tonight: Periods of rain, heavy at times! Windy. Lows: 40-50. Winds: NE-N 15-40+ mph.
Tuesday: Rain showers linger early with a transition to a little light snow (especially across northern Delmarva) as storm departs. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and windy! Highs: 38-46 (temperatures fall all day). Wind: N-NW 20-45+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Turning partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 25-35. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 40-48. Winds: N 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 43-52. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
The next chance for rain begins to arrive across Delmarva by the evening hours this evening as just some light rain and showers. As we head into the overnight, the wind starts to pick up and we start to see moderate to heavy rainfall and it will continue throughout the night. We could see some wind gusts over 50+ mph at the beach towns as the rain picks up tonight. The rain will linger into tomorrow morning and as the colder air comes crashing across Delmarva, we could see it end as a period of light snow…especially across the northern half of Delmarva and could even leave a light accumulation of snow on the grassy surfaces as the storm departs tomorrow afternoon. On average, most of Delmarva picks up on about an inch of rain…there will be some locally heavier amounts possible in some neighborhoods.
The wind stays up on Tuesday with gusts to 40+ mph possible making the 40s for highs feel like the 30s for much of the day with a cold start to our Wednesday morning ahead of us. Temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chill values in the 10s. We dry out for the rest of the week with temperatures where we would like to see them in the 40s and some low 50s for highs and 20s and 30s for lows through Friday.
The weekend forecast starts with the chance of a few showers on Saturday as a weak little clipper system comes across Delmarva. Sunday looks like a good day with some sunshine and temperatures in the 40s before high pressure takes control of the forecast heading into next week.