MONDAY - There's some incredibly heavy rain out the door this morning across the peninsula. This storm will begin to move out in the next few hours, though, clearing by around 10AM.
 
Out the door this morning please be extra careful on the roads, the downpour has lead to some roads flooding, puddling, and overall extremely poor driving conditions.
 
After the showers, temperatures will remain in the mid 50's and clouds and some strong winds (20-30mph gusts) will hang around.

LONG TERM:

Tuesday sunny, with a high near 64. High pressure moves in Tuesday bringing warner temps and mostly clear skies highs Tuesday 65. Tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 43.

For Wednesday an abundance of sunshine with temps above average for this time of year highs in the low 70's.

Thursday the chances of precipitation once again increases as a potential low pressure moves across the great lakes bringing partly sunny skies and highs near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Thursday evening a chances of rain remain in the forecast. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday sunny, and breezy with a high near 52.

Video Journalist

Jack Ford is the weekend anchor, weather presenter, and a reporter for WBOC. Jack joined the WBOC team in June of 2023 covering Sussex County, but now can be found covering stories across Delmarva. Jack graduated from American University in Washington, D.C. studying Journalism and Political Science

