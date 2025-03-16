LONG TERM:
Tuesday sunny, with a high near 64. High pressure moves in Tuesday bringing warner temps and mostly clear skies highs Tuesday 65. Tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 43.
For Wednesday an abundance of sunshine with temps above average for this time of year highs in the low 70's.
Thursday the chances of precipitation once again increases as a potential low pressure moves across the great lakes bringing partly sunny skies and highs near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Thursday evening a chances of rain remain in the forecast. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday sunny, and breezy with a high near 52.