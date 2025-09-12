Forecast Updated on Friday, September 12, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-80. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Some low cloud / fog possible at dawn. Lows: 53-63. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-80. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 53-63. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 76-83. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 76-83. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
There are hints that we may wake up to some patchy dense fog out the door this morning as the temperatures are falling through the 50s and in our coolest communities we are trying to reach the 40s. Once any low cloud and fog lifts…it turns into a gorgeous Friday with lots of sunshine and temperatures inland will climb up into the 70s and some low 80s. It will be a little cooler at the beach with the wind out of the northeast. We will keep temperatures there in the low 70s for highs. Overnight tonight, there are a few signals that we could be dealing with some patchy dense fog again into Saturday morning…something we will need to pay attention to tonight.
High pressure finally pushes this low to the south and then out to sea and gives us a great weekend with lots of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees and morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The front that looked to dive across Delmarva on Sunday into Monday now looks to stay north of the region, so at the moment…we are keeping a few extra clouds in the forecast. This may still change over the weekend. We will watch for a repeat performance from Mother Nature with a low developing to our south and could meander north and bring us more rain chances by the middle of next week.