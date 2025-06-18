Forecast Updated on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid! A few evening showers and storms are possible. Highs: 87-94. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: A shower or storm possible early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy by morning with some fog possible in areas. Lows: 73-78. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with evening showers and storms likely. Some of these storms will pack a punch. Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Thursday Night: Lingering showers and storms to start the evening before things clear out overnight. Lows: 65-75. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
At the posting of this weather update, we are watching some showers and storms that should roll across far northern Delmarva in the next couple of hours. Once we deal with those storms…it becomes another day where we can’t rule out a shower or a storm this afternoon and evening. The focus of this chance of a few showers and storms is across the northern half of Delmarva this evening. For most folks, it will be a mainly dry day as high pressure takes control for the day with highs soaring into the 80s and 90s.
We will have better chances for a few showers and storms into Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front will be pushing across the region. Some of those storms could pack a punch with some strong, gusty winds, very heavy rain, lightning, and even some small hail will be possible. Temperatures ahead of the front soar into the 90s once again for Thursday afternoon.
The front will cool us off a smidge for the start of the weekend with highs in the 80s for Friday and Saturday before the big heat builds into next week. Highs are expected to climb into the 90s for most starting on Sunday and continue to be in the 90s for much of next week as a death ridge establishes over a good chunk of the US. We could even flirt with 100 degrees in a couple neighborhoods and for sure will register it on many car and business thermometers on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The heat index values for those days will be over 110 in areas from Monday - Wednesday and I expect to see Heat Advisory or even Excessive Heat Warnings issued for a few days next week.