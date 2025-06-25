DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few pop-up thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like 100-105°F at times. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A few pop-up thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 86°F. Normal low: 66°F.
Wednesday has turned out to be just as hot as Tuesday was, with record highs again broken in a few locations.
With a frontal boundary to our north ever so slowly sinking south toward Delmarva, with all of the instability in the atmosphere from the heat and humidity coupled with a slightly weaker capping inversion, there is a low chance for a pop-up thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon and evening. While widespread storms are not expected (in fact most folks won't see any rain or storms), any storms could briefly become strong to severe with gusty downpours and frequent lightning.
By Thursday, we back temperatures down a little bit, with highs "only" expected to climb into the mid 90s, feeling like 100 to 105°F at times. With the aforementioned frontal boundary a little closer to Delmarva, we are expecting to see slightly more thunderstorm coverage in the afternoon and evening. Again, most folks won't see a storm, but where storms develop, they could feature gusty downpours, frequent lightning, and possibly even some hail.
Friday will be the coolest day in the 7-day forecast, with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
The frontal boundary will stick around for a while, and unsettled conditions with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are expected through the last days of June.
More significant relief from the heat could arrive by the middle of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation above normal for July 2 - July 8.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.