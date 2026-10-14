Forecast Updated on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 4:25am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and very warm. The chance of a shower or storm possible in the evening hours farther north. Highs: 82-88. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers or a storm possible. Breezy. Lows: 59-67. Winds: SW-N 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of lingering showers throughout the day. Breezy. Highs: 63-68. Winds: NE-E 10-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows: 58-65. Winds: SE-SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: A couple showers possible to start the day. It becomes partly to mostly sunny in the early afternoon. Chance of showers and storms possible in the later afternoon. Windy. Highs: 77-82. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and colder. Highs: 55-60. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
You can feel the warmth that lingers this morning as you step out the door and will lead to an even warmer afternoon today. Highs climb into the 80s and a few locations trying to reach up and snag 90 degrees this afternoon. The breeze will pick up to usher in the much warmer air ahead of a weak back door cold front that arrives this evening into early on Thursday morning bringing us the chance of a few showers or even a thunderstorm. Most of the action will happen overnight tonight, but a spotty shower or storm will be possible across northern parts of the forecasted area by this evening.
A wind shift off the Atlantic for Thursday will knock temperatures back into the 60s as the front stalls right over the top of the area and keeps the showers lingering across the area on and off throughout the day on Thursday. The front will move back north on us as a warm front Thursday night into Friday keeping the shower chances around through the early morning hours of Friday. We will see a brief period of time where the sun will break out on a windy day on Friday with temperatures into the 70s and 80s. A much stronger cold front will bring a chance of showers and a few storms late Friday afternoon into Friday evening. The storms that develop on Friday will pack a punch due the kind of colder air on the way behind it.
The weekend forecast (at the moment) looks fantastic with sunshine, but it will be very windy on Saturday with some wind gusts over 40+ mph possible as the colder air rushes across Delmarva. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s and I think our first widespread frost of the season will be possible for many places as we wake up on Sunday morning as temperatures tumble well into the 30s. Sunday will only have highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees with lots of sunshine as high pressure grabs control of the forecast into next week.
The high will be sitting just to our north all week so temperatures all week will be in the 40s and 50s in the morning with highs in the 60s and a few low 70s as the predominant wind will be in off the Atlantic.