Forecast Updated on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 95-103. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Heat Index Values: 110+.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 77-83. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Highs: 92-100. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Stray shower / storm possible early, otherwise it will be mostly clear. Lows: 73-78. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms. Highs: 92-100. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-94. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
The heat dome has established over a good chunk of the US and the heat will be the biggest factor in our forecast for much of the next 7 to 10 days. The hottest temperatures will be to start the workweek as the high in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere is parked right over the top of us. Highs this afternoon will reach into the upper 90s and many folks may reach 100 degrees. That is just the official readings…because there will be many car and business thermometers that will read that again this afternoon. The heat index values will reach into the 110s with a few folks approaching 118 for a feels like temperature. We have Extreme Heat Warnings up across the area for this afternoon and will probably linger for Wednesday.
The high will start to push a little farther south and west starting to introduce some instability by Wednesday and Thursday which will lead to the chance of a couple pop-up showers and storms. A better chance for a few showers and storms will be on Thursday as a weak pulse of energy runs around the outside of the high and we will be on the fringes of the upper-level ridge at that point.
Friday’s storm chance is diminishing a bit since there are indications that a backdoor cold front will clear the area and knock temperatures back to more typical Delmarva weather with highs in the 80s and 90s. We will see another wave of energy bringing a chance of a few showers and storms on Saturday as the warm front pushes back across the area. We see temperatures in the 90s again for the weekend and another chance of a few pop-up storms on Sunday and Monday.
The heat will finally break into next week as a stronger cool front pushes through the area on Tuesday with showers and storms and we will finally start to see some relief by the middle of next week with highs back into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.