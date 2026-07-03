Forecast Updated on Friday, July 3, 2026, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and extreme heat with humidity. Highs: 98-104 (80-94 Beach). Winds: SW-W 5-20+ mph. Feels Like Temperatures: 108-118.
Tonight: A spotty storm is possible in the evening hours, otherwise it will be mostly clear by morning. Lows: 75-82. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with extreme heat and humidity. The chance of some scattered thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 96-102 (80-90 Beach). Winds: SW 10-20+ mph. Feels Like Temperatures: 106-116.
Saturday Night: Showers and storms possible in the early evening. It becomes mostly clear by morning. Lows: 72-79. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with chances of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could pack a punch. Highs: 90-100 (80-90 Beach). SW 10-30+ mph. Feels Like Temperatures: 100-110.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 85-92. Winds: W 10-30+ mph.
The sexy term the national media has latched onto is the “Heat Dome” will establish across the eastern third of the US over the coming days and will build to us having the hottest day of the year across Delmarva into the start of the long holiday weekend. It already feels like we are sitting in the pressure cooker and it will make things that much worse with regards to our bodies trying to regulate. Friday will be the hottest day of the year. Barring a subtle wind shift between now and then, we are projecting most of us into the low to mid 100s (101-108) for an air temperature with heat index values approaching 120 in some areas. Even at the beach, we are expecting temperatures to climb into the 90s…if not reach 100 in our northern beach towns (Lewes, Rehoboth, Dewey). There are hints that we might need to be on the look out for the chance of a pop-up storm this evening and tonight. Something we might need to watch.
The 4th of July is still looking very hot with highs into the 90s and 100s across Delmarva. Mother Nature will finally have enough juice and the breaking cap to fire up some of her own fireworks by Saturday evening as a cold front will be slowly approaching from the west and could trigger off a few showers and storms. These thunderstorms on Saturday evening will bring very heavy rain, some strong and gusty winds, and lightning. There will be more chances for showers and storms by Sunday and Monday and will break this monster ridge down.
There are hints that this front will stall over the top of Delmarva on Tuesday keeping things unsettled with showers chances and temperatures in the 80s for highs. There is some debate if the wind will shift off the Atlantic for Wednesday and Thursday. If this happens, we may have daytime temperatures in the 70s and 80s for a couple of days. If it doesn’t (the logic I am going with at the moment) we get a mini reprieve from the heat on Wednesday before it starts to build again toward next week (not as hot as the last few days).