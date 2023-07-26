Forecast Updated on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny and toasty! Highs: 88-93. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 73-80. Winds: S 5-20 mph.
Thursday: The brutal heat arrives to Delmarva. Hazy, hot, and humid. The chance of a few showers and storms possible by the evening. Breezy! Highs: 90-100. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: A few showers / storms possible across northern Delmarva early. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear and very uncomfortable. Breezy. Lows: 75-82. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Hazy, Hot, and Humid! A pop-up thunderstorm is possible, but not everyone sees one. Highs: 92-101. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Hazy, hot and humid with afternoon and evening thunderstorms likely. Highs: 90-100. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Our showers and storms from yesterday afternoon and evening are gone and now the stage is set for the hottest days of the year on Delmarva. The heat dome slides just a little farther east and allows the southeast and Mid-Atlantic to be encompassed by it for a few days. Today and tomorrow will bring lots of sunshine and higher humidity levels. Our temperatures soar into the low 90s this afternoon and into the mid and upper 90s on Thursday with the chance of someone seeing 100 for the first time this year. On top of that, the humidity will make the atmosphere act like a pressure cooker and drive our heat index values over 105 for the first time this year.
There are now hints that we deal with some scattered showers and storms on Thursday evening and Thursday night across far northern Delmarva. With the amount of heat building, it won’t take much energy to make these storms pack a punch with strong gusty winds, lots of rain, and lightning. Another hot day on Friday will lead into the mid and upper 90s with heat index values over 105 again, but it will come with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm as the pattern continues to shift a bit. With this shift of the heat dome back to the west, it allows for a stronger front to push through the area on Saturday with a good chance of strong thunderstorms!
This will break the heat for Sunday and into early next week.