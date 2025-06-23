Forecast Updated on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 5:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 93-100. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Heat Index Values: 105-110+.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 77-83. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 95-103. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Heat Index Values: 110+.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 77-83. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Highs: 92-97. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms. Highs: 90-96. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The heat dome has established over a good chunk of the US and the heat will be the biggest factor in our forecast for much of the next 7 to 10 days. The hottest temperatures will be to start the workweek as the high in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere is parked right over the top of us. Highs this afternoon will reach into the mid to upper 90s with a few folks that could even flirt with 100 degrees in a couple neighborhoods. That is just the official readings…because there will be many car and business thermometers that will read that today. The heat index values will reach into the 100s with a few folks approaching 110 for a feels like temperature. We have Heat Advisories up across the area and we will see Excessive Heat Warnings issued for a few days this week.
Tuesday will probably be the hottest day of the year as many more neighborhoods will flirt with 100 degrees and we will see heat index values over 110+ in many more places. The high will start to push a little farther south and west starting to introduce some instability by Wednesday and Thursday which will lead to the chance of a couple pop-up showers and storms. A better chance for a few showers and storms will be on Thursday as a weak pulse of energy runs around the outside of the high and we will be on the fringes of the upper-level ridge at that point.
We will keep a chance of a shower or storm on Friday before another wave of energy will keep a chance of a few showers and storms on Saturday. The heat will finally break into next week as a stronger cool front pushes through the area on Tuesday with showers and storms and we will finally start to see some relief by the middle of next week.