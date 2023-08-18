Forecast Updated on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A stray shower / storm possible early in the day. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly sunny with lowering humidity levels. Highs: 83-89. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and comfy. Lows: 58-68. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and very comfortable. Highs: 80-86. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear and still comfortable. Lows: 58-68. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid! Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
We still await the cold front to roll across Delmarva, so our humidity is off the charts as you wake up on this Friday morning. By about 9-10 am, the front will clear the peninsula and the wind turns out of the northwest.
When this happens, the dry air from our north will come through and you will notice a clear difference in the air by late in the afternoon and evening hours as our dew points drop from the 70s to the 40s and 50s. The day itself will be a beautiful one with sunshine and highs in the 80s today. Overnight tonight, temperatures will tumble quickly as the wind settles down and we will wake up on Saturday morning in the 50s and 60s.
A massive ridge of high pressure settles right over the top of us. Highs will be pushed into the 80s by the weekend with sunshine throughout the period. Morning temperatures on Sunday will be a touch warmer as a bit more humidity will start to creep up on the Peninsula with a lot more humidity surging in by Monday morning.
The high pressure will remain in control of the forecast for much of next week, but it will be doing a lot of readjusting and moving back and forth west and then north of us before starting to settle over the top of Delmarva. As this happens, our temperatures will be fluctuating a lot over the coming days. We start the work week in the 80s and 90s with high humidity and will drop into the low 80s for Wednesday and mid 80s on Thursday with lower humidity levels as the flow turns out of the north and east.