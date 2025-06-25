Forecast Updated on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Highs: 92-101. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Stray shower / storm possible early, otherwise it will be mostly clear. Lows: 73-78. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms. Highs: 90-98. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Showers and storms possible in the early evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 70-75. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-92. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 86-94. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
The heat dome that has been established overhead starts to slide a little to the south and west and will allow for some instability to bring a chance of a few showers and storms over the next few days. Another hot day is likely today with highs climbing up into the 90s and with a few neighborhoods again to 100 degrees. The heat index values will reach into the 110s with a few folks approaching 118 for a feels like temperature. We have Extreme Heat Warnings up across the area for this afternoon. By later this afternoon, we will watch to see if we see a few pop-up showers or storms in the area. The majority of folks will remain dry today, but those who do get a shower or a storm are going to have very heavy rain with how humid it is...along with possibly some strong gusty winds and lightning.
A better chance for a few showers and storms will be on Thursday as a weak pulse of energy runs around the outside of the high and we will be on the fringes of the upper-level ridge at that point. Temperatures will still climb up into the mid to upper 90s, but things are already starting to cool down thanks to the wind turning in off the Atlantic into Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.
Friday’s storm chance is diminishing a bit since there are indications that a backdoor cold front will clear the area and knock temperatures back to more typical Delmarva weather with highs in the 80s and 90s. We will see another wave of energy bringing a chance of a few showers and storms on Saturday as the warm front pushes back across the area. We see temperatures in the 90s again for the weekend and another chance of a few pop-up storms on Sunday and Monday.
The heat will finally break into next week as a stronger cool front pushes through the area on Tuesday with showers and storms and we will finally start to see some relief by the middle of next week with highs back into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.