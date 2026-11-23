DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thanksgiving Day: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Windy. Winds from the east could gust to 50 mph at times. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 56°F. Normal low: 36°F.
A Thanksgiving nor'easter is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Delmarva throughout the day Thursday.
After a round of mostly light showers early Monday morning, skies cleared out Monday afternoon, with mild temperatures.
However, this is ahead of a cold front that will swing across Delmarva Monday night. Skies will become mostly cloudy, with some scattered showers into the overnight, however showers should mainly be light.
The more significant effect of the passing cold front will be a return of more seasonably cool temperatures, and gusty breezes which have triggered Small Craft Advisories on the waters around Delmarva on Tuesday.
For Tuesday and Wednesday, which are going to be busy travel days ahead of Thanksgiving, the weather will mainly be decent. Tuesday will be cool and breezy with highs in the low 50s. Wednesday will become mostly cloudy with a gusty breeze and highs in the upper 50s, but rain should hold off until early on Thursday, which is good news for folks traveling ahead of Thanksgiving.
Then we get to Thanksgiving. A bit of good news is that the majority of heavy rain and strong winds will primarily be on Thursday, when folks traveling longer distances will already be at their destinations.
However, on Thursday, be prepared for periods of rain that could be heavy at times. The rain will mostly be beneficial, as it has been quite dry on Delmarva recently, but we are going to be on the watch for localized flooding in heavier periods of rain.
And as is typically the case with nor'easters on Delmarva, the main threats will come from strong wind and coastal effects. Winds from the east could gust to 50 mph, with stronger gusts possible at the coast. Beach erosion and coastal flooding are expected. The full moon is on Tuesday, so tides will be a little bit higher than normal.
The nor'easter is expected to clear the region by Friday morning, with the rest of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend shaping up to be mostly sunny, seasonable, and windy.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Nov 30 - Dec 7.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.