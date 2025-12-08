Forecast Updated on Monday, December 8, 2025, at 4:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with snow showers and light snow possible across southern Delmarva. A light accumulation of snow is possible in Accomack and Northampton counties. Windy! Highs: 30-36. Winds: N 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: It becomes mostly clear and windy. Lows: 18-28. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 36-42. Winds: NE-S 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: It becomes mostly cloudy. Lows: 30-36. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers. Highs: 46-52. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 45-50. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
A shift in the forecast introduces a chance for a little snow across southern Delmarva on this Monday. It will arrive late morning and pick up into the afternoon before tapering off in the evening hours. This is a quicker hitting snow for those that see it during the day today. From Cambridge to Delmar to Shelbyville…this is the line where we will divide those who will likely see a very light accumulation to those who just get flurries or a couple snow showers. As you move south, the snow chance gets greater and greater with the heaviest snow chance across Accomack and Northampton counties. This is where we could see folks pick up on anywhere between 1-3” of snow. The wind will also be picking up this morning which will have the snow drifting and blowing at times today (for those that get the snow). Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for highs today.
We get a break on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 30s to around 40 degrees for highs today. The wind will turn out of the south and southwest throughout the day and will push some warmer air into the area for Wednesday with highs into the 40s to near 50 degrees. A clipper system swings through on Wednesday with the chance of a few stray rain showers in places.
We get a break on Thursday with extra clouds as a shot of colder air moves into the area as the wind picks up again out of the northwest. The blast of colder air will set up the possibility of snow for us into Friday as another quick moving clipper swings across the region. The models are all over the place, so we need a few more days to iron out those details.
The weekend at the moment looks quiet with temperatures on the colder side with a mix of sun and clouds. There are whispers of a chance of another clipper system for Sunday that could produce more wintry weather…so, stay tuned.