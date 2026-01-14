DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Scattered rain showers briefly changing to snow. Little to no accumulation expected. Lows around 30°F. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Thursday: A few lingering snow showers, then clearing and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s, feeling like the mid 20s. Chance of snow less than 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild with a chance of a brief rain shower. Highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Chance of wintry precipitation. Cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very cold. Highs in the upper 20s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
Wednesday has been the last mild day we will see (with few exceptions) over the next week or so on Delmarva as we settle into an unseasonably cold stretch of weather.
A low pressure system is passing well to our north Wednesday evening with a weak secondary low developing along the front to our south. This will set us up for some scattered, mainly light rain showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. These showers could briefly change over to snow before sunrise Thursday, but little to no accumulation is expected. However, with plummeting temperatures, there could be icy patches on the roads for the Thursday morning commute, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Then cold high pressure builds in Thursday, clearing the skies out, and making for mostly sunny, but cold conditions Thursday afternoon through Friday. Highs will struggle to reach 40°F, and breezy conditions will make it feel like the 20s.
We will have a brief warm up on Saturday, with highs back in the mid to upper 40s.
A few digging troughs could bring some stray showers on Saturday, then we turn our attention to Sunday.
Most of our guidance is suggesting a little bit of wintry precipitation on Sunday, although one model is setting up a significant snow event. Given the wide disagreement in models, we're going to keep precipitation chances on the lower side until we can see if we see more agreement both across the models and run-to-run outputs.
We will stay unseasonably cold for much of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for January 21 - January 27.