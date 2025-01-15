DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Clear and cold. Calm winds. Lows in the mid teens.
Thursday: A mix of clouds and sun. Not as windy. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Mild. Highs near 50°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers that could change to snow late. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Monday: Chance for some wintry mix early, then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy, and cold. Highs in the mid 20s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
Bitter cold holds on for Wednesday night, but without the single-digit wind chills as winds calm down a bit.
As high pressure builds in, winds diminish Wednesday night. This will mean that we won't have much of a wind chill overnight, but with clear skies we'll have good radiational cooling conditions that will still allow temperatures to fall into the cold mid teens by sunrise Thursday.
A clipper system will quickly pass to our north on Thursday. The only effects we'll see on our weather over Delmarva will be increasing clouds during the day. Any precipitation will stay well to our north. We'll also see our winds shift to a more southwesterly direction, which means milder temperatures (well, milder than recent days!) in the mid to upper 30s.
By Friday into the weekend, we'll be back to more seasonable temperatures in the 40s; in fact by Saturday we could make a run at 50°F! This, however, will come ahead of a frontal system that will bring a chance for some scattered showers, with the timing looking like Saturday afternoon into early on Sunday.
Guidance is suggesting a secondary low could develop off the Outer Banks late on Sunday which could wrap up this weekend's precipitation as some snow late Sunday into early Monday. Some models are suggesting 1 to 2 inches of snow, but there is poor agreement, so at this point we'll just monitor the forecast and keep the fact there could be a little bit of winter weather early Monday in the back of our heads.
Then we'll have another blast of frigid air for the middle of next week.