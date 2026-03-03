Forecast Updated on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers on and off throughout the day. Not a total washout, but certainly not the greatest weather day. Highs: 45-55. Winds: SE-E 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows: 38-50. Winds: E-NE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs: 50-64. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Showers start to taper off. Partly cloudy by morning. Fog possible by morning? Lows: 44-50. Winds: E-S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-74. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-76. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The transition over to rain is starting to occur across Delmarva overnight and into the morning hours this morning and once you go over to rain…this is what it will be the next couple of days. No days are total washouts…but, we will see on and off showers across the area. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures today only reaching the 40s and 50s for highs today. It will be noticeably cooler as you move north and get closer to Wilmington and Philly.
The stationary front continues to bob back and forth into Wednesday keeping scattered showers in the cards on and off throughout the day. Again, not a total washout…but not the greatest looking day with temperatures staying in the 50s and even a few low 60s possible. The warm front finally pushes completely north overnight Wednesday or early on Thursday and will unlock the super warm air. Highs on Thursday push into the 60s and even some 70s.
We are WELL into the 70s for Friday and the weekend. In fact, it wouldn’t shock me if someone sneaks up to 80 degrees on Sunday. Still, what a warm weekend with sunshine most of the weekend. The only real gripe I have with the weekend is that we lose an hour of sleep this weekend. I say most of the weekend because we can’t rule out a pop-up thunderstorm chance on Saturday as we see some very warm and more active air over the region and as a cold front looks to arrive with a better chance of some scattered showers and storms for Sunday evening and Sunday night.
This front doesn’t break down the upper-air pattern…we stay super warm into early next week with the hammer cold front looking to arrive for the middle of next week and brings us thunderstorm chances either on Wednesday or Thursday.