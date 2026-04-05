Small Craft Advisory until April 6, 04:00 AM EDT
TodayS winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming SW 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 5 to 6 ft, occasionally to 9 ft. Wave detail: S 6 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon.
TonightW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft. Wave detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.
MonNW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: NW 3 ft at 3 seconds and SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
Mon NightSW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TueNW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave detail: NW 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
Tue NightN winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft. Wave detail: N 3 ft at 5 seconds.
WedNE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft, occasionally to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 ft in the afternoon.
Wed NightE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
ThuE winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
Thu NightSE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft, occasionally to 6 ft.
winds and seas higher in and near tstms.